The Iris Awards of the Academy of Television and Audiovisual Sciences and Arts brought together more than 1,000 industry professionals this Tuesday at the Gran Teatro Caixabank Príncipe Pío at a gala in which their awards were presented.

Those that were already known were some of the honorifics, such as the Jesús Hermida Lifetime Achievement Awardgiven to Jordi Hurtado for a life linked to television.

In addition, the Iris Autonomous Awards 2024 for Best Regional Program: catch me if you can (ETB2, Aragón TV, TVG, TV3, CMMedia, Canal Sur, IB3, TVC, À Punt, Telemadrid and Canal Extremadura) and Best Regional Presenter to Manu Sánchez by we are music (Canal Sur Television).

The Iris Award for Best Original Platform Content for the Spanish Market went to the series in this edition Cristobal Balenciaga from Disney+ and produced by The Walt Disney Company, Moriarti and Irusoin. The Iris Prize of the Specialized Press 2024 was awarded to Figures and Letters (The 2).

María Gómez and Roberto Leal were the first to take charge of the task of announcing and handing out awards. “This year’s motto is ‘La tele une'”recalled Leal in this 26th edition of the awards.

The best presenter for entertainment programs went to David Broncano, in a category in which he was also nominated Pablo Motos, Carlos Sobera or Ramón García, among others.

“Wanted to thank the award to The Anthillit’s not ironic. Last year after the Punic Wars when the program came to RTVE I was watching The Anthill and seeing such a powerful and consolidated program is like with athletes, who Having a tough opponent makes you play better. When we were in Movistar The Resistance It was wonderful, but we had to take one more step in RTVE and if we had not had a television liner in front of us we would not have gotten the ball rolling.”

“I think they have also been activated and stimulated by what we do. and they continue to be what they have always been, a program with great guests and leaders, it is not ironic, I thank them for the competition they give us,” added the presenter of The Revolt.

Broncano also wanted to thank “all the people who have not been carried away by the label of communist program of the devil pro-government pamphlet who had put us in and supported us when we were in a difficult position and thanks to that support we did not derail.

The Revolt had a busy night, as it also won the award for Best Entertainment Script and Best Program Direction, which went to David Broncano. The award to Best Entertainment Program was also added The Revolt.

From then on, technical problems were the dominant note, with a broadcast in Youtube that had the audio out of rhythm throughout the first partwith audio that came in at the wrong time and repetitive music throughout the ceremony.

Other categories

He Award for Best Documentary Program went to How to hunt a monster (Prime Video), by Carles Tamayo, who during his speech upon picking it up recalled that his tendency to not keep quiet about anything led him to fight with a good part of the sector. “My mother told me ‘Carles, stop harassing everyone, because you are closing doors’ and I told her ‘it doesn’t matter, I’ll stay on the internet’.” Until he found the production company Bambú, which managed to combine the internet and television on large platforms.

He Best Reporter Award went to Almudena Ariza by Telediario La 1 de TVE (La 1 de TVE). His daughter picked him up, as Ariza was traveling to Israel. The first thing was to dedicate it to Vicente Gil, another of the nominees and recently deceased.

“She has a very demanding job that involves putting aside her own needs and I remember family situations in which they called her suddenly and she had to pack her bags and leave.. I would get frustrated and in the end she would always respond with ‘I have to be there’. It is what gives her life and it is her purpose. “I want to reclaim her role as a mother, having a mother like that is a gift.”

He Best Outreach Program went to The mathematics of the mirror (La 2) and Los Javis, (Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo), along with Nacho Vigalondo and Carmen Jiménez were crowned with the award for Best Fiction Screenplay for The Messiah (Movistar).

He Award for Best Children’s Program went to The house of challenges (Boing), presented by David Moreno. The award for Best Production went to the team of The Voice (Antenna 3).

Borja Terán, collaborator of this medium, presented the Specialized Press award. Aitor Albizua, presenter of the space, assured that “It has been a dream to get the best quota in that slot in the last 17 years in La 2“.

The Award to Best Presenter of Current Affairs Programs it was for Silvia Intxaurrondo. The journalist was not present, so members of her team, Miguel and Natalia, deputy directors of the program, collected the award. “Silvia couldn’t come because she went to bed about half an hour ago.“, they explained.

Antenna 3 was taken a new award with the Best Entertainment Production Award by Your face sounds familiar to me. The Award for Best Current Affairs Program or Magazine The Cuatro format achieved it Everything is a lie. Its presenter, Risto Mejide, took the floor to say that making television is very difficult and thanked him “to the patience that the network had, because the program was unbearable when it startedbut the network knew how to see that there was something there. TV without patience is nothing,” he said.

The Best Fiction of last year It was according to the academics of the Television Academy it was The Asunta case (Netflix). The Best Actor Award went to Alberto San Juan by Cristobal Balenciaga. The Best Actress Award went to Candela Peña for The Asunta case.

In the category of Best News Presenter The award went to Carlos Franganillo, from Informativos Telecinco. “What happened in Valencia has demonstrated the value and need of Emergency Services, but also of information,” the journalist highlighted. The Iris Award for Best News was for Antena 3 Newsin a category in which the nomination of Aragón Noticias 1 stood out, the only regional one among the nominees.

The Iris Award for Best Fiction Direction ‘Antonio Mercero’ went to the Team of The Messiah and Best Fiction for The Asunta casea fiction that won no less than three awards.

The emotional moment came with the appearance of Jordi Hurtado, to collect his award for his entire career. “I am going to celebrate 40 years of television careersince my first appearance on the first Spanish Television network, in If I know I won’t come“Hurtado recalled.

“The secret It lies in believing in what you do, not stopping putting fervor, desire, passion, after almost 28 years and 6,600 daily programs and 1,200 weekend programs,” highlighted the presenter.

“It is time to think about the youngest, audiovisual companies need them, They are well prepared, but please give them their opportunity and continuity, so that their future does not become precarious.“Hurtado claimed.