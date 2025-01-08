The Revolt has recovered part of their Christmas special, whose broadcast was canceled because the singer Raphael suffered a health problem during its recording. This Wednesday the program broadcast a recorded section performed by comedian Ernesto Sevilla.

This decision has been commented on social networks by the viewers of David Broncano’s space and even they themselves have spoken out about it.

“Thanks to the magic of television we are in Christmas“, they have pointed out in a first publication on X (formerly Twitter), just beginning the comedian section.

During the broadcast, Ernesto Sevilla characterized himself as expert doctor in cosmetic surgery and he has invited several of his patients to enter the stage to show the results of the ‘operations’.

Meanwhile, the followers of The Revolt They have commented on said social network what was happening. “Are you taking advantage of what was recorded from the Christmas special?“asked a user, to which the program responded: “Here (almost) nothing is thrown away.”

After that, the person in charge who maintains the profile has written in another publication: “Let’s see if you don’t eat leftovers the next day“. This comment has provoked laughter and different reactions from the audience. “If these are the leftovers, I will eat them for a week”, “It was too good material to hack into”, were some of them.