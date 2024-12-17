RTVE sources have confirmed to ABC that Rafael He began to feel unwell during his time in ‘The Revolt’, although he left the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater facilities on his own to be evacuated by ambulance.

In addition to the concern for the artist’s state of health, it remained up in the air how the format was going to address the scare that occurred hours before with the guest. Seeing that it was happening normally, confusion was maximum among the spectators. Especially when Broncano announced that “something has happened.” “There was a man who fainted,” explained the presenter. But it wasn’t the singer.

‘La Revuelta’ launches a statement on social networks

The explanation is that the interview with Rafael It corresponded to the Christmas special and not the usual program, recorded exceptionally on another day. Given the commotion, ‘The Revolt’ He went out to give explanations through social networks. “The program we are broadcasting tonight was recorded last Friday, December 13.”









“Unfortunately, Rafael “He felt unwell during the recording of the Christmas special and we have not been able to carry out the program as planned,” they began by commenting.

Despite the scare, they clarified that “he left the theater on his own and at the moment we only know that they have taken him to the hospital.” Finally, they sent him “a big kiss” and wished him “to get better quickly and to be able to welcome you again soon.”