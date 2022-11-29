The third season of “La reina del sur” came to Telemundo to show us Teresa Mendoza on an impossible mission: escape from prison, from the DEA, recover her daughter and clear her name.

Expectations for the outcome are high and Fans couldn’t be more excited to see Chapter 28 this Tuesday, November 29..

What will happen TODAY in chapter 28 of “The Queen of the South 3”?

As we saw in the previews of chapter 28, Teresa Mendoza’s mission takes a major setback now that the search for the “Black Horseman” is about to come to an end and her identity is no longer a secret for the protagonists.

“La reina del sur 3”: schedule by country

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, November 29.

How to watch FREE LIVE “La reina del sur 3″?

“La reina del sur” is an original Telemundo production, so it can be seen on that channel. It can also be seen on the mobile application, website and the official YouTube channel.

Teresa Mendoza mourned the death of Rocío, Faustino’s partner. Photo: Telemundo

Cast of “The Queen of the South 3”

Cast of “The Queen of the South 3”. Photo: Telemundo.

Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza

Lincoln Palomeque as Faustino Sanchez

Humberto Zurita as Epifanio Vargas

Pêpê Rapazote as Pablo Landero

Isabella Sierra as Sofia Dantes

Kika Édgar as Genoveva Alcalá

Emmanuel Orenday as Danilo Marquez.

When will the third season of “The Queen of the South” premiere on Netflix?

The first seasons of “La reina del sur” are available on Netflix, so more than one expects that the third installment will also reach the catalog. However, there is still no statement about the release date on the streaming platform.