The third season of “The Queen of the South” came to Telemundo as one of its most popular series of this 2022. Despite the high expectations, the television series, starring the actress Kate of the Castle (Teresa Mendoza), did not lead the rating in the prime time of the aforementioned channel. This despite the fact that its production is on an international scale, in addition to being a co-production with Netflix.

As the weeks have passed, the levels of acceptance among the public have not improved. In fact, a recent report by People magazine in Spanish already considers it the new failure of the chain, as happened with “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

The third season of “The Queen of the South” will have a total of 60 chapters. Photo: Composition LR/Telemundo/National Geographic

Why “La Reina del Sur 3” has been a failure for Telemundo?

Kate del Castilo had anticipated that “The Queen of the South 3” would move away from drug trafficking and would be more of a political thriller. Although we have seen a frontal confrontation against the DEA, the explosive scenes have not been so convincing for the followers.

According to the aforementioned medium, the program has several chapters below one million viewers. But the losing streak in audience came last November 4: the show recorded its lowest peak by only getting 769,000 viewers on average, the least to date.

With this in mind, the series has already lost half a million connected people compared to the data detected at its premiere, when it had an average of 1,211,000.

“The Queen of the South” premiered its third season, but its chapters have not convinced viewers. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

“The queen of the south 3″ can not with its competition

In the same time zone, “The queen of the south 3″ compete against “Rich people cry too” (from Univision). Starring Claudia Martín and Sebastián Rulli, the soap opera reached 1,618,000 viewers on the same Friday that Teresa Mendoza’s plot registered its historical minimum.