The third season of “The Queen of the South” has become a political thriller. Theresa Mendoza he tries to clear his name as he seeks to keep his family safe and evade law enforcement.

On the occasion of the launch of chapter 39, we share everything you need to know so you don’t miss it.

What happened in chapter 38 of “Queen of the South 3”?

Teresa Mendoza tried to infiltrate her enemies’ security and find out who the ‘black horseman’ is. Meanwhile, her team managed to contact Eloy in Cusco, Peru, and Landero had an appointment with Julieta to talk about Estefanía Olivares.

When was the premiere of “La reina del sur 3”?

The third season of “La reina del sur” premiered on October 18 of this year. Its launch gave a lot to talk about among the fans, who are still pending the plot.

Where to see “The Queen of the South 3” ONLINE?

“La reina del sur 3″ can be seen exclusively through Telemundo. In case you do not have said channel, you can also access it through the official website of the chain or in its mobile application.

“La reina del sur 3”: schedule by country

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

How many chapters does “The Queen of the South 3” have?

“La reina del sur 3” will have a total of 60 episodes. The first season reached 63 chapters, while the second 60.

When does “La reina del sur 3” premiere on Netflix Colombia?

Netflix announced that the third season of “La reina del sur” will be available in its catalog from December 30.