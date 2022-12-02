The third season of “La reina del sur” took time to see the light and tested the patience of the fans. Now that it already has 30 episodes broadcast through Telemundo, the company announced that we will soon see all its episodes streaming.

In social networks, Netflix shared the release schedule for December. Of all, the one that surprised the fans the most was that of “La reina del sur 3”, scheduled for December 30.

As you remember, “La reina del sur” has broadcast its episodes on Telemundo from Monday to Friday. However, the streaming platform is expected to release all the episodes together, as are all its productions.

In this way, the three seasons will be together at the same time and the followers of the soap opera will be able to enjoy a marathon.

What’s new from the streaming giant. Photo: Netflix’s Facebook

What is “The Queen of the South 3” about?

According to the official synopsis, Teresa Mendoza will escape from prison with the unexpected help of Epifanio Vargas, her greatest enemy. Upon her return to Mexico, she will seek to clear her name and reunite with her kidnapped daughter, Sofía.

Kate del Castillo, Pêpê Rapazote, Isabella Sierra, Humberto Zurita, Kika Édgar, Emmanuel Orenday and Lincoln Palomeque are the confirmed actors of this third installment.