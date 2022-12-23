“Queen of the South 3” comes putting to Theresa Mendoza against the ropes. The character played by Kate del Castillo he is still on an international crusade to get evidence against the DEA. However, her journey (which has brought her to Peru) will have to be paused, because Telemundo has decided to pull the TV show, at least for a short time. Next, we explain more details.

Teresa Mendoza is already in the final part of her tour of Latin America. Photo: Telemundo

“La reina del sur 3”, chapter 46: why won’t it come to Telemundo?

“La reina del sur 3” issued its 45th chapter normally, but a preview of the next episode revealed that the series will go off the air for a short period. Specific, Telemundo will give up the space of the plot starring Kate del Castillo so that “Exatlón Estados Unidos: all stars” completes the broadcast of its special competition.

In addition, after the reality show, Telemundo will broadcast the Christmas classic “My poor little angel.” But what will happen with “LRDS 3″? Don’t worry, Teresa Mendoza’s explosive mission in South America will resume on Monday, December 26. Check out the sneak peek for episode 46 below.

Where can I watch season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

“Queen of the South 3” can be seen live through the signal Telemundoits website and in its mobile application.

Likewise, it is possible to use YouTube to connect with the plot, since the chain usually uploads the chapters to their official accounts.

What day does “La reina del sur 3″ come out on Netflix?

In case you don’t know, “Queen of the South 3” is a co-production between Telemundo Studios Y netflix, for which its arrival in streaming is more than assured. In fact, we already know when it will arrive on the platform: on Friday, December 30.

To be able to watch the show, you just need to have an active subscription to the service. Monthly plans start at S/24.90.