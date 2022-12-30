“Queen of the South 3″, Telemundo’s star television series (this time co-produced with Netflix), is about to reach its grand finale. According to published progress, Theresa Mendozathe character of Kate del Castillo, is getting closer and closer to a cruel betrayal by Epifanio Vargas, whose ambitions to become the president of Mexico would have no limits.

If you do not want to miss chapter 50 of the fiction, here we leave you the complete guide.

“La reina del sur 3”, chapter 50: schedule by country

If you live in Peru, you can see “Queen of the South 3” from 8.00 pm Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Scene from “La reina del sur 3” in Cusco. Photo: Telemundo

Where to see “La reina del sur 3” with Kate del Castillo?

“Queen of the South 3”, which has become a political thriller just as Kate del Castillo promised before its premiere, can be seen LIVE on Telemundo. You can use its official website and its mobile application.

Also, some chapters are uploaded to YouTube, so you can use that platform, although the episodes are not complete.

Telemundo: broadcast channels in Latin America

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE?

To watch Telemundo LIVE and ONLINE, you can use the channel’s official website, as well as its mobile application.

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?