“Queen of the South 3” keep embarrassing Theresa Mendoza, the character of Kate del Castillo who now shines through the streets of Cusco in her international crusade. The television program is about to premiere its chapter 41, which will hit TV this Friday, December 16, and will show the protagonist facing a confession that would change the plot forever. Next, we leave you the definitive guide of the next episode.

“Queen of the South 3”, chapter 41 – preview

“La reina del sur 3”, chapter 41: schedule by country

If you reside in Peru, you can see “Queen of the South 3” from 8.00 pm In case you live in another country, we leave you more schedules below.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Where to see “La reina del sur 3” with Kate del Castillo?

“Queen of the South 3” can be seen LIVE through the signal Telemundo. Likewise, it is possible to use the channel’s official website and mobile application (available for iOS and Android).

In addition, several of the episodes of the soap opera are available on the YouTube channels of the aforementioned channel; however, these are not complete.

Telemundo: broadcast channels in Latin America

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE?

To watch Telemundo LIVE and ONLINE, you can use the channel’s official website, but this is not possible from all countries, so you must make sure of it.

In addition, you can use the chain’s mobile application.

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

After a long wait, “Queen of the South 3” will finally come to Netflix. The date chosen for streaming is this Friday, December 30.