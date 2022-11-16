The plot of “queen of the south 3”, a series starring Kate del Castillo, became complicated in the last chapters. Death is stalking the characters and Teresa Mendoza is already preparing for war.

Chapter 21 of the soap opera will arrive on November 17so we share all the details about its premiere on the small screen.

What happened in the previous episode of “Queen of the South 3”?

As we have seen, the death of Rocío Aljarafe broke Faustino’s heart. For his part, Teresa Mendoza is fed up with good people dying for her. “I don’t want one more death on our side,” she exclaimed.

“La reina del sur 3”, chapter 21: schedule by country

In Peru, the new chapter of “La reina del sur 3” can be seen from 8:00 p.m. m. Next, we share the schedules according to your country:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Friday, November 11.

Where to see the third season of “The Queen of the South”?

The third season of “La reina del sur” is a Telemundo production, which is why it is available on that channel. You can also view it on the mobile app and website.

Teresa Mendoza mourned the death of Rocío, Faustino’s partner. Photo: Telemundo

Telemundo LIVE: broadcast channels in Latin America

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

When does “La reina del sur 3” premiere on Netflix?

On the Telemundo website it was revealed that “Queen of the South 3” It is a co-production of the television channel and Netflix, with which its arrival on the platform is assured. It only remains to wait for the announcement of its release date.