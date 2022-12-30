After a brief pause, “Queen of the South 3” He returned to his regular broadcasts on Telemundo. The television series with Kate del Castillo (actress behind Teresa Mendoza) has gone into an international crusade so that her protagonist can find clues against the DEA, and part of this trip includes Peru. Now, fans will be able to enjoy the plot on Netflix. In the following lines we leave you the complete guide to see the plot.

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

After months of waiting “Queen of the South 3” finally has its premiere scheduled on Netflix for on friday december 30 . Separate your agenda and make sure you have an active subscription to the service; otherwise, you will not be able to watch any of the chapters.

Scene from “La reina del sur 3” in Cusco. Photo: Telemundo

What time does “Queen of the South” season 3 come out on Netflix?

“Queen of the South 3” It does not have an exact release time on Netflix, but streaming usually adds its titles in a similar range. With this in mind, if you live in Peru, you could find the new episodes of the series starting at 2:00 a.m. Below, we leave you more hours, depending on your country.

Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala: 1.00 am

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico: 3.00 am

Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay: 4.00 am

Spain: at 9.00 am on December 31.

When did “La reina del sur” 3 premiere on Telemundo?

After several months of recordings, which included explosive filming in Cusco and Lima, “Queen of the South 3” It premiered on Telemundo on October 18.

How many chapters does “The Queen of the South 3” have?

“Queen of the South 3” It continues to be broadcast on Telemundo, but it is known that it will have a total of 60 episodes.

Where to see the full episodes of “The Queen of the South 3”?

As of December 30, you will be able to see the full episodes of “Queen of the South 3” via Netflix. If you do not have access to streaming, you can use YouTube, a platform where all the episodes of the series are available, although they are not usually complete.

“The Queen of the South 3” is already approaching its season finale. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

On which channel to watch Telemundo according to my country?