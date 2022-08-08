“The Queen of the South”, the successful Mexican telenovela, is closer to the premiere of its third season. His thousands of followers could not be more excited, especially Peruvians, given that the new episodes were recorded in Cusco and in the country’s capital.

There weren’t many details about the production during filming except for images and videos shared by the filmmakers themselves. However, that has just changed now that they have decided to reveal when “The Queen of the South 3” would arrive on the small screen after two years of waiting.

YOU CAN SEE: “Predator: Prey”: an unexpected success after 35 years of disappointments

When does “The queen of the south 3″ premiere?

In a brief preview, Telemundo announced that the third installment of “La Reina del Sur” will arrive in October. The exact day when we will finally see the sequel is still unknown, so stay tuned for new updates.

What will we see in the third season?

Set four years later, we will see how the famous drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza is more fierce and willing to survive in prison as a result of having murdered three DEA agents. The desire to be with her daughter is the source of her strength.

YOU CAN SEE: “Perfect blue” turns 25: horror classic inspired “The black swan”

As expected, the character of Kate del Castillo will escape her confinement thanks to the help of Oleg and Jonathan, who devise a plan to take her from the United States to Mexico. In this new location she will meet Epifanio Vargas, her main enemy and now president of that country.