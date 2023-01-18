The most awaited moment by the fans arrived. On Monday, January 16, the final chapter of “Queen of the South 3”, a series with Kate del Castillo and Humberto Zurita, which since 2011 follows the story of Teresa Mendoza and Epifanio Vargas. Being the last chapter of this season, more than one wanted to see which of the two would survive. One remained standing.

As we saw in the penultimate episode, Teresa Mendoza, Oleg and the rest of their friends they infiltrated the presidential palace, with the intention of meeting Epifanio. While this is happening, he gets ready to meet with the Senator Kozzar.

The end of “La reina del sur 3” began. Photo: Telemundo

As the scenes go by, we see that Kozzar, Epifanio Vargas and Genoveva meet. The conversation stops after the notice that someone is watching them and that their business may be in trouble.

The senator, Epifanio Vargas and Genoveva. Photo: Telemundo

Now in private, the senator and Epifanio Vargas discuss their illicit business. While this is happening, Kozzar is told that Owen Whitaker, her adviser, has disappeared. Teresa Mendoza enters the scene and warns the president that both must speak.

They meet and Vargas rebukes him for being in the presidential palace. After arguing, in a quick move, Teresa tricked Epifanio into counting the illicit business she has with Senator Kozzar. Without realizing it, the president revealed everything in the middle of an internet broadcast.

Teresa Mendoza exposes the corruption of Epifanio Vargas. Photo: Telemundo

What happened to Teresa and Epifanio at the end?

After being discovered, Epifanio tried to flee and take all the money from the business he was going to do with Kozzar. Without thinking, Teresa stops him and they both draw their weapons.

In the meeting that the fans expected, Epifanio and Teresa argue, but neither gives in, the president tells the Mexican to shoot him. She, with the gun in her hand, doesn’t hesitate and shoots him in the stomach. “I never imagined that you would do it,” the president tells him.

Epifanio Vargas died at the hands of Teresa Mendoza. Photo: Telemundo