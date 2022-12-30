Months after its premiere on Telemundo, “La reina del sur 3” arrived on Netflix, a platform that will allow Peruvian fans to see the complete episodes of the new adventure of Teresa Mendoza, who is now not only far from her allies, but has also been captured by the DEA and has to get back in touch with his deadliest enemy: Epifanio Vargas.

With fans waiting for the full series to arrive, streaming has placed chapters where the scenes that “La reina del sur 3” recorded in Peru can be seen. Cusco and Lima are the protagonists.

With Teresa Mendoza’s tour of Latin America, she, Oleg and the rest of their companions must follow her, in order to discover the evidence needed to expose the DEA. This is how the character of Kate del Castillo shows her passage through the streets of Cusco and the ruins of Machu Picchu.

Teresa Mendoza and Oleg filmed one of the most commented scenes in Cusco. Photo: Telemundo

But Cusco was not the only place, Lima is also part of season 3 of “La reina del sur”. “Out of the blue, the producers said they wanted to record in the capital, something that was not planned. I went with the writers to include the city,” said Ximena Cantuarias, a Peruvian executive producer who is part of the series.

“It was amazing to come and see for the first time all the fans screaming for the characters. It is the first time I am in Peru and it is a luxury to have been in such a magical place”, mentioned Kate del Castillo in a special for Telemundo.

The first 45 episodes of “La reina del sur 3” are already on Netflix.