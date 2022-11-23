Months ago, Kate del Castillo arrived in Peru to record scenes from “La reina del sur”. With Cusco and Lima as the cities chosen for Teresa Mendoza’s tour, the new chapters arrived, but only on Telemundo, last October 18, 2022.

With a successful launch, more than one wondered when the series would arrive on Netflix. Luckily for viewers, streaming has already confirmed the release date on its platform.

What day does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

Through a statement, Netflix confirmed that “La reina del sur 3” will premiere on December 30, 2022. In this way, fans will be able to see the complete 60 chapters of the successful international fiction.

“The Queen of the South 3” will arrive on Netflix in December 2022. Photo: Netflix

What is “The Queen of the South 3” about?

The third season of “Queen of the South” begins four years after the impressive finale of the second part, when Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo), who enjoyed an idyllic life with her daughter, saw her hideout compromised with the arrival of DEA forces.

Now, Teresa faces the most dangerous mission of her life and she will have to leave everything behind. Once again, she will separate from Sofía to this time make a deal with her greatest enemy: Epifanio Vargas.

“La reina del sur 3” will focus more on politics and action to leave behind the constant plots related to drug trafficking. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Trailer of “Queen of the South 3”