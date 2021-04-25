Viewers liked the broadcast of the first season of La reina del flow 2. The Emmy Award-winning story, produced by Sony Pictures Television for Caracol Television, announced that this 2021 will be its big return to TV.

According to the advances, Yeimy montoya (Ramírez), will face Carlo Torres, who plays Charly flow. This new installment promises to bring the continuation of the love and hate story between the protagonists.

Trailer for The Queen of Flow 2

What will happen in La reina del flow 2?

The queen of flow 2 will show us what happened to yeimy montoya, who after living a great creative and personal moment in his music, gives himself a chance in love with Juancho his friend from youth. Your happiness will be overshadowed after receiving threatening messages. With the problems with Charly flow Due to his background, Yeimy thinks that he is behind the intimidations, but the young man admits that he has changed and, in one way or another, misses what he once felt for her.

Release date of The Queen of Flow season 2

Caracol Television confirmed that The queen of flow 2 will premiere on Monday, April 26, 2021.

How and where to see the premiere of La reina del flow 2

The premiere of the queen of flow 2 It will be 9:00 pm Colombia time via Caracol Televisión. Please note that the broadcast will be for that country only. In the case of the rest of Latin America, fans will have to wait for his arrival on Netflix, platform that hosts the first season.