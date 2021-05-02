The second season of La reina del flow is already underway. After a long wait, fans of Yeimy montoya Y Charly flow can enjoy the new episodes of this story of love and hate between the protagonists.

After a successful first part that conquered Colombia and the rest of Latin America and Spain, the telenovela of Snail Television returned with a second installment loaded with surprises, where Yeimy faces his past again, mainly Charly

The production will have more than 70 chapters. Next, we tell you how to watch the series LIVE.

How to see La reina del flow 2?

The second season of The queen of flow is transmitted by Caracol TV de Colombia at 9.00 pm (local time). You can also enjoy the first chapters by entering the next LINK.

Where to see La reina del flow 2?

The queen of flow 2 can be seen through Snail Television. It remains to be confirmed if it will also be on Netflix in the rest of Latin America and Spain.

Official trailer of La reina del flow 2

How to see the live signal of Caracol Televisión?

La reina del flow 2 is broadcast at 9:00 pm in Colombia via Caracol Televisión. To watch LIVE you must enter here: https://www.caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for that country.

In the case of the rest of Latin America, fans will have to wait for his arrival on Netflix, streaming that features the first part of the series.

What will happen in La reina del flow 2?

The official trailer presents the protagonist as a fighter who begins to rebuild her life together with her son Erick. In addition, surprisingly, Juancho declares his love, which he kept hidden for a long time.

However, the calamities begin when the producer of his property begins to lose recognition and an enemy from the past crosses his path again.

Meanwhile, Charly Flow, who is still serving a sentence in prison, would be about to obtain his freedom. In the middle of the confinement, Flow does what he loves: music. But this would be a problem for Yeimy, as she took it upon herself to imprison him as revenge for the deaths of his parents in the first season.

Cast of La reina del flow 2

Carolina Ramírez as Yeimy Montoya Vélez / Tammy Andrade

Carlos Torres as Carlos Cruz / Charly Flow

Andrés Sandoval as Juan Camilo Mesa / Juancho

Adriana Arango as Ligia Martínez de Cruz

Diana Wiswell as Catalina Bedoya / Cata

Mariana Garzón as Vanessa Cruz Granados / Vane

Sebastián Silva as Alberto Espitia / Pite

Juan Manuel Restrepo as Erick Mateo Cruz Montoya / Pezkoi

Valentina Lizcano as Zulma

Mariana Gómez as Irma / El Huracán.