The queen of flow 2×07 LIVE | The first season of La reina del flow achieved several positive reviews from the audience. Following its success, the Emmy Award-winning series returns to Snail Television with new episodes.

Apparently at the premiere, Yeimy montoya (Carolina Ramírez) will meet again with Charly cruz (Carlos Torres), who is currently in jail. She sees him as responsible for the threats she receives, but the singer denies it. Puzzled, Cruz lets him know that he only seeks his forgiveness and that he has changed.

Next, we provide the date, premiere time, trailer and more details to see the seventh episode of the second season of La reina del flow.

When and where to see chapter 7 of The queen of flow 2?

Episode 7 of The Queen of Flow 2 can be seen from this Tuesday, May 4, 2021 via Caracol Televisión .

At what time and how to see La reina del flow 2×07?

The queen of flow season 2 It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm Colombian time via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 7 of the series, you must enter here: caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. It must be taken into account that the television broadcast will be only for that country.

The queen of flow 2, chapter 7 – trailer

What will we see in La reina del flow 2?

The queen of flow 2 will show us what happened to yeimy montoya, who after living a great creative and personal moment in his music, gives himself a chance in love with Juancho, his friend from youth. Your happiness will be overshadowed after receiving threatening messages. With the problems you had with Charly flow And from his background, Yeimy thinks that he is behind the intimidations, but the young man admits that he has changed and that, in one way or another, he misses what he once felt for her.

Cast of La reina del flow 2

Carolina Ramírez as Yeimy Montoya Vélez / Tammy Andrade

Carlos Torres as Carlos Cruz / Charly Flow

Andrés Sandoval as Juan Camilo Mesa / Juancho

Adriana Arango as Ligia Martínez de Cruz

Diana Wiswell as Catalina Bedoya / Cata

Mariana Garzón as Vanessa Cruz Granados / Vane

Sebastián Silva as Alberto Espitia / Pite

Juan Manuel Restrepo as Erick Mateo Cruz Montoya / Pezkoi

Valentina Lizcano as Zulma

Mariana Gómez as Irma / El Huracán