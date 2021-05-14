Yeimy montoya Y Charly cruz, who just got out of prison, face off. After the singer’s accusations of being responsible for the threats he receives, he denied everything and told him that he has changed.

To the surprise of the protagonist, in chapter 14 of La reina del flow 2 it was announced that Charly denounced Yeimy for insult. Although he did not do it, but it was the people of Manín, she did not remain with her arms crossed and announced that it will not be rectified.

What happened in La reina del flow 2 chapter 14?

Charly Flow denied being responsible for Dina’s death and regretted that Yeimy did not retract the things he said about him. On the other hand, it was seen Irma while trying to go see Montoya, but Erick indicated that better not. She rebuked him for this situation and He reminded her that he is now Gray Shark’s pate.

After being released from prison, where he was almost killed by the people of Manín, Yeimy continues with the work around his long-awaited musical release. In the middle of production, it was revealed that Charly copied the idea that his ex-partner was going to present in his video clip, something that La reina del flow did not like at all.

“He did it to me again, he stole it from me again. First it was my songs and now my ideas, ”Yeimy told Juancho. The couple concluded that there is an infiltrator in Surround.

Trailer of the queen of flow 2 chapter 15

How and where to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 15?

The series is broadcast Monday through Friday at 9:00 pm via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 15 of The queen of flow 2 you must enter here: https://www.caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. Keep in mind that the television broadcast will only be for Colombia.

Schedule to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 15 by countries

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Ecuador 9.00 pm

Chile 10:00 pm

Venezuela: 10:00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm