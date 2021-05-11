Apparently at the premiere, Yeimy montoya was reunited with Charly cruz, who was in jail. She sees him as responsible for the threats she receives, but the singer denies it.

After leaving prison, Charly tries everything so that his ex-partner sees his new self and thus forgives him. The former singer also begins to get closer to Erik, the son they have in common. While all this is happening, return to the plot Manín, who was supposedly dead.

What happened in La reina del flow 2 chapter 11?

With Yeimy and Charly working on their respective musical debuts, the one who does not see with good eyes what is happening is Irma, who feels increasingly displaced in Surround.

At one point, she talks to Erick about her future and what she thinks: giving up and going to Gray Shark. “I understand, but why do you have to go to the competition? We are a family ”, says the young man.

Irma announces her resignation from Yeimy

At Yeimy Montoya’s house, Irma tells her and Juancho her plans. In a tense moment, the singer tells him that Surround can focus more on his career, to which the young woman asks him not to lie to her.

For his part, Juancho indicates that breaking his contract is not so easy. Montoya asks her: “Do you want to go to Gray Shark?”, To which Irma says yes. After an argument, the couple leaves the house.

Preview of La reina del flow 2 chapter 12

Thanks to an advance presented by Caracol TV, we can see that Manín and his group are in danger, since the Police captured Dina, his ally and who tried to kidnap Emilio. At the police station, Juancho, the boy and Catalina are about to identify her.

How and where to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 12?

La reina del flow season 2 is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 12 of the series, you must enter here: https://www.caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for Colombia.

Schedule to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 12 by countries

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Ecuador 9.00 pm

Chile 10:00 pm

Venezuela: 10:00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm