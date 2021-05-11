After a successful first season, La reina del flow 2 returned to the small screen on Monday, April 26. The actress Carolina Ramirez she returned to television as the popular female lead.

Apparently at the premiere, Yeimy montoya (Ramírez) was reunited with Charly cruz (Carlos Torres), who was in jail. She sees him as responsible for the threats she receives, but the singer denies it. Puzzled, Cruz lets him know that he only seeks his forgiveness and that he has changed.

After leaving prison, Charly tries everything so that his ex-partner sees his new self and thus forgives him. The former singer will also begin to get closer to Erik, the son they have in common. While all this is happening, what no one would imagine is that Manín is still alive and is after Yeimy.

What happened in La reina del flow 2 chapter 10?

In chapter 10 we saw how, despite the insistence of Mike Rivera, Charly refuses to start a war against Surround Vibes, producer of Juancho. However, the launch of Yeimy Montoya as a singer changes the panorama of the situation.

This decision does not convince Juancho much either, who complains to his partner for not having notified him before the changes in his career. When Yeimy tells him that his first single will be “Fenix”, he asks about the other song, the one he dedicated to Charly in his dream. She refuses to sing it, but he insists she is good and to try.

Trailer of The queen of flow 2 chapter 11

How and where to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 11?

La reina del flow season 2 is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm in Colombia via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 12 of the series, you must enter here: https://www.caracoltv.com/senal-vivo . Please note that the television broadcast will only be for that country.

Schedule to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 11 by countries

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Ecuador 9.00 pm

Chile 10:00 pm

Venezuela: 10:00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

What singers participated in the series?

Singers Sebastian Yatra and Karol G were the first singers to have a participation in the production. Then, the tail of edges did not stop growing in the following chapters.