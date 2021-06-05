The queen of flow obtained positive reviews in its first season from the public and the specialized press. Thus, after winning an Emmy, the series returns to Snail Television with a new delivery.

So far in the production, it was announced that Charly Flow denounced Yeimy Montoya for insult. Although he did not do it, but it was the people of Manín, she ended up in jail for this fact. On the other hand, it was revealed that Surround is not doing well financially, following the departure of Irma and Erick from the company.

This caused more of a problem between Yeimy and Juancho, who will have to accept a joint job with Charly and Gray Shark, which the couple from La reina del flow will not like at all.

Next, we give you the date, premiere time, trailer and more details to see episode 30 of the second season of La reina del flow.

The queen of flow 2, chapter 30: when and where to see the new episode?

To see chapter 30 of the series, you must enter here. Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for that country.

What happened in chapter 29 of The queen of flow 2?

After José’s death at the hands of Manín, Detective Contreras went to Livia to ask her about the whereabouts of her suitor, since he was reported missing.

Later, Charly, upon learning that José died, looked for Manín and asked him if he had something to do with it, but did not get any answers.

The queen of flow 2, chapter 30 – sneak peek

The queen of flow 2: what will we see in the second season?

The queen of flow 2 will show us what happened to yeimy montoya. After experiencing a great creative and personal moment in her music, she gives herself a chance in love together with Juancho, your friend from youth. Your happiness will be overshadowed after receiving threatening messages.

With the problems with Charly flow Due to his background, Yeimy thinks he is behind the intimidations, but the young man admits that he has changed and, in one way or another, misses what he once felt for her.

The queen of flow 2 – cast

Carolina Ramírez as Yeimy Montoya Vélez / Tammy Andrade

Carlos Torres as Carlos Cruz / Charly Flow

Andrés Sandoval as Juan Camilo Mesa / Juancho

Adriana Arango as Ligia Martínez de Cruz

Diana Wiswell as Catalina Bedoya / Cata

Mariana Garzón as Vanessa Cruz Granados / Vane

Sebastián Silva as Alberto Espitia / Pite

Juan Manuel Restrepo as Erick Mateo Cruz Montoya / Pezkoi

Valentina Lizcano as Zulma

Mariana Gómez as Irma / El Huracán.