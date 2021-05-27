SEE The queen of flow 2×23 | So far in the series, it was announced that Charly Flow denounced Yeimy Montoya for injury. Although he did not do it, it was the people of Manín, she ended up in jail.

On the other hand, it was revealed that Surround is not doing well financially, following the departure of Irma and Erick from the company.

What happened in La reina del flow 2, chapter 22?

With the economic problems still hanging around Surround vibes, a new proposal came to the company: a commercial for Yeimy Montoya. What no one imagined was that the client wants her and Charly Flow together on screen. This did not turn out to be to the liking of the artist or Juan Camilo, but finally they accepted the job.

Mike Rivera is not convinced of the union between Charly Flow and Yeimy Montoya. Photo: Caracol TV

Juan noted that he will offer $ 30,000 to Mike Rivera to allow his artist to work alongside Montoya. “If they don’t give me 80,000, you won’t even see Charly’s ear”, replied the owner of Gray Shark.

On the other hand, we saw how Fausto was intercepted by people from Manín. He was threatened with harm to his family if he did not cheat on Juancho and Yeimy with the loan they requested from the bank in order to make the company go bankrupt. “I’ll give you some papers for them to sign,” he said.

Fausto is intercepted by people from Manín. Photo: Caracol TV

In later scenes, we observe that Fausto returned to Surround and announced to Juancho and Yeimy that everything went well with the bank. They, unaware of the deception, signed some papers .

Preview of The Queen of Flow 2, Chapter 23

How and where to see La reina del flow 2, chapter 23?

The series is broadcast Monday through Friday at 9:00 pm via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 23 of La reina del flow 2 online you must enter here: caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for Colombia.