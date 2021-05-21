This week it was announced that Charly Flow denounced Yeimy Montoya for insult. Although he did not do it, it was the people of Manín, she ended up in jail.

Dina arrived at that place, who was hired to take the life of the singer, but did not fulfill her mission. Conversely, warned her that “someone very powerful” is after her. Upon release from prison, the artist continues her work to launch her musical career without stopping to think what the young woman told her.

What happened in La reina del flow 2 chapter 19?

After the musical battle between Charly and Yeimy, Mike Rivera took advantage of the rapprochement between the ex-partner and decided to create a rumor about the two of them. This did not like anything to Juancho, the singer’s boyfriend. The producer did his job and launched a special on the three of them on television.

Juancho and Yeimy argue after the presentation with Charly Flow. Photo: Caracol TV

After viewing the report, Charly claimed Mike, who said that this should be handled as one more scandal. “I don’t like things like that. If I go, the fans will go with me, “he warned the owner of Gray Shark.

Charly Flow against the scandal created by Mike Rivera. Photo: Caracol TV

Finally, Charly and Yeimy met. The artist asked him to stop making up rumors and he told her that he had nothing to do with the report issued. “If Juancho doesn’t like it, tell him to get out of all this. And if you don’t either, stop singing ”, he replied. Before this, Montoya affirmed: “The love of my life is Juan Camilo Mesa, for you I only have pity.” They both left.

Trailer of the queen of flow 2 chapter 20

How and where to see La reina del flow 2, chapter 20?

The series is broadcast Monday through Friday at 9:00 pm via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 20 of La reina del flow 2 online you must enter here: caracoltv.com/senal-vivo . Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for Colombia.

Schedule to see La reina del flow 2, chapter 20 by countries

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Ecuador 9.00 pm

Chile 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm