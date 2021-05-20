See La reina del flow 2 LIVE | To the surprise of the protagonist, in chapter 14 of La reina del flow 2 it was announced that Charly Flow denounced Yeimy Montoya for insult. Although he did not do it, it was the people of Manín, she ended up in jail.

Dina arrived at that place, who was hired to take the life of the singer, but did not fulfill her mission. On the contrary, he warned her that “someone very powerful” is after her. Upon release from prison, the artist continues her work to launch her musical career without stopping to think what the young woman told her.

What happened in La reina del flow 2 chapter 17?

Irma met Juaco, friend of Charly Flow, who came to Gray Shark to pass an audition. Although he approved, everything indicated that he is interested in the young singer.

Juaco and Irma meet on Gray Shark. Photo: Caracol TV

At another point, Irma came to the hospital to see her dad, who was robbed. The young woman spoke with Ligia and admitted that her father smelled of alcohol. After this, the woman spoke with her partner and asked for the truth, he told her that he did not drink, but she did not believe him.

Ligia does not believe José and thinks that he did drink. Photo: Caracol TV

On the other hand, the meeting between Yeimy and Charly Flow was finally seen. In chapter 17 of The Queen of Flow 2, the singer challenged her ex-partner to a musical duel, something that he immediately accepted.

After introducing themselves and interpreting a song together, the one who did not see with good eyes the closeness of the two was Juancho, the artist’s boyfriend. However, who did approve of this moment was Mike Rivera, owner of Gray Shark.

Juancho witnessed the reunion on the stage of Yeimy and Charly. Photo: Caracol TV

How and where to see La reina del flow 2, chapter 18?

The series is broadcast Monday through Friday at 9:00 pm via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 18 of La reina del flow 2 online you must enter here: caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for Colombia.

Schedule to see La reina del flow 2, chapter 18 by countries

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Ecuador 9.00 pm

Chile 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm