To the surprise of the protagonist, in chapter 14 of La reina del flow 2 it was announced that Charly Flow denounced Yeimy Montoya for insult. Although he did not do it, it was the people of Manín, she ended up in jail.

Dina arrived at that place, who was hired to take the life of the singer, but did not fulfill her mission. On the contrary, she warns her that “someone very powerful” is after her. After being released from prison, the artist continues her work to launch her musical career, without stopping to think what the young woman told her.

What happened in La reina del flow 2 chapter 16?

We see what happened to José, Irma’s father, who after leaving his house is attacked by a mysterious man. After being taken to the hospital, Charly and Erick arrive to see how he is.

Powerless for what happened, the singer leaves the room and meets Juancho and Yeimy. The producer rebukes him for stealing the idea of ​​the video clip and he tells him to leave him alone.

Later, the Queen of flow is on the radio promoting “Obsesión”, her debut song. Here, the artist challenges Charly Flow to a musical duel. Your ex-partner not only agrees, but also says, “I accept it. The last thing I’m afraid of is Yeimy Montoya. If there is a queen, there is a king and that is me ”.

Trailer of La reina del flow 2 chapter 17

How and where to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 17?

The series is broadcast Monday through Friday at 9:00 pm via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 17 of La reina del flow 2 online you must enter here: caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for Colombia.

Schedule to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 17 by countries

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Ecuador 9.00 pm

Chile 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm