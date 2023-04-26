Direct Chronicle

Imanol Alguacil and his Real Sociedad worked a good draw in Seville. A zero to zero that allows him to maintain the distance of six points with Betis from his magnificent vantage point of fourth place. The clash was a final for the Verdiblanco team and the match was worth it to Real. That is why the point tastes much better for the Basques, who did a good defensive job, but who lacked some bite. However, Rui Silva made a great save in the 95th minute for Merino that could have made it 0-1.

0 Rui Silva, Juan Miranda, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Aitor Ruibal, Guardado (Borja Iglesias, min. 45), Rodri (Luiz Henrique, min. 45), Guido Rodríguez, Canales, William Carvalho and Ayoze Pérez 0 Remiro, Le Normand, Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Aihen Muñoz (Elustondo, min. 72), Martín Zubimendi, Illarramendi (Merino, min. 62), Take Kubo, Brais (David Silva, min. 62), Sörloth (Carlos Fernández, min. 72) and Oyarzabal (Barrenetxea, min. 62) goals Referee Juan Martinez Munuera Yellow cards Martín Zubimendi (min. 38), Guido Rodríguez (min. 55), Aihen Muñoz (min. 57) and Zubeldia (min. 58) See also The (im)possible mission of Minister Valditara: change the school with the Pnrr

La Real had a good first half hour of the game and then found themselves surpassed by a Betis team that improved in the second half with the changes designed by Manuel Pellegrini. Luiz Henrique and Borja increased the performance of the Andalusian team, which enjoyed two good options in the second half to win the game. A shot from Canales inside the area that went wide by very little and a shot from Ayoze that Gorosabel miraculously blocked.

The béticos did a good second act, but they didn’t have a punch. Their chances of qualifying for the Champions League decrease a lot with this tie when they needed to win. Now Villarreal can beat them and Athletic press from behind. La Real, less fine than on other occasions, achieved the point that it pursued throughout the match.

Real Sociedad had a lot of personality in its staging on a stage like Villamarín. Betis is not going through its best moment of play, without a doubt, but it is not easy to subdue it either, especially in its stadium. Pellegrini had populated his midfield with the intention of having the ball. He found himself with a manifest inability to get the ball back before the orderly pressure of the Basque team, renewed by Imanol in his midfielder line and very intense in the robbery attempt against a Betis without arguments. Perhaps the Real lacked a bit of fang. However, his dominance was almost absolute in the first half hour of play. The absence of that point of ambition allowed Betis to pick up their spirits. A cross from Aitor Ruibal that Remiro took out when the ball slipped in gave the Betic team air, until that 27th minute completely surpassed. Something came up in William Carvalho’s class and his classmates thanked him. At last Betis was capable of having something on the ball.

The clearest chance for the locals came in the final stretch of the first period. A good run by Ayoze enabled Rodri, who crossed into the box. Canales finished off and the ball went just wide. Pellegrini’s men had recovered after a very discreet start, surpassed by the order of Real, which lacked presence in attack.

Betis raised their level with Luiz Henrique and Borja Iglesias. Pellegrini’s men took a step forward and began to dominate the game. A better placed team, with Carvalho in the double pivot along with Guido, and Luiz Henrique and Ayoze thriving on the wings. Imanol brought in Merino and David Silva at game time, but Real barely got close to Rui Silva’s area. Betis wasted two clear chances to score after good plays by Miranda and still saw how Rui Silva made a save for Merino on the last play of the game. At the moment, the fight for the Champions League has a clear Basque color. It gives the impression that for Betis this fight is, for the moment, too big.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.