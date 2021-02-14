Bordalás has put the Getafe in a labyrinth of the one who desperately seeks exit. The team has been four games in a row without winning and the Coliseum already prays that the slip does not end with Getafe falling (follow the game live on AS.com). But what stings the most in the injury is not the sports situation, but the serious accusation that the coach made to the club after losing in Valdebebas. The last episode of the swing was lived yesterday. “My relationship with Ángel Torres is magnificent,” Bordalás said. after three days before he threw stones at his box.

The Real, instead, it seems to navigate calm waters after winning the previous round. The wind blows his stern and, miraculously, Oyarzabal has recovered when 24 hours before he was ruled out.

With Oyarzabal La Real not only recovers its most international player, but also Top scorer (10 goals) and the one with the most assists (4). Come on, the Real attack is one thing with him and quite another when he is not there.

Oyarzabal, Silva and Illarramendi They are recovered and will leave. In Getafe, the need scoring can return ownership to Kubo and Aleñá.