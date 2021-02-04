Gaizka Ayesa has renewed with the Real society for three more seasons, until 2024, a sign of confidence from the club towards which it will be second goalkeeper Before the loss for the next few months due to Moyá’s injury, so the San Sebastian club will not sign any external goalkeeper. Joins the extreme renewal Ander Barrenetxea until June 2027.

The goalkeeper of the subsidiary had become the second option after Remiro due to the problems in Moyá’s knee who had separated him from the last calls and will keep him in workshops for two months. The Balearic goalkeeper returned to training on Tuesday and was injured again. He suffers an ailment in the external meniscus of his right knee. He will be operated on on February 8 in Vitoria by Dr. Mikel Sánchez. Take the baton Ayesa, a native of Ansoain (Navarra), is 19 years old, arrived at the San Sebastian club in child age and has covered his entire training stage in Zubieta until reaching the Sanse by Xabi Alonso, who is active in Second B. Marrero and Ruiz-Zeberio They are the other two goalkeepers who push from the Zubieta quarry.