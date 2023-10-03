Real Sociedad is on a roll and growing, having achieved its first victory in this Champions League this Tuesday in Salzburg and took a big step towards trying to finish among the best two in the group. After their draw in the European debut against Inter, the victory at Mestalla and the win in the Basque derby, Real showed themselves much superior to the Austrian champion to get three points that are presumed to be very important to reach the round of 16. La Real will play away again the next day, in three weeks, at the Benfica stadium, in another momentous test for the San Sebastian team.

With goals from Oyarzabal and Brais Méndez in the first half, Real confirmed their dominance and ambition against a daring and willful but limited Salzburg, who had their chance at the beginning of the second half, when the referee awarded a penalty in favor of the team. locals but the VAR was in charge of ruining the hopes of the Austrian team. There Real breathed and Salzburg’s attempt to react was cut off for many minutes, to allow Real to regain, until the final stretch, the pulse of the match and tranquility after a start to the period of many doubts.

The momentum after the break from Salzburg, with three changes at once, revived a team that did not stop suffering in the first half against the quality and ambition of Imanol’s team, which barely conceded back to the opponent and did not stop insisting on search for the goal. Oyarzabal opened the scoring very early with a classy left footed shot and, just 20 minutes later, Brais Méndez completed a great personal play that started in his own field on the counterattack. And Salzburg had only one shot on goal, in the 95th minute.

Salzburg Schlager, Dedic, Solet (Baidoo, min. 46), Pavlovic, Terzic, Bidstrup (Capaldo, min. 65), Gloukh (Sucic, min. 79), Gourna-Douath, Kjaergaard (Forson, min. 46), Simic and Konaté (Ratkov, min. 46). 0 – 2 Real society Remiro, Traoré (Aritz, min. 83), Le Normand (Pacheco, min. 46), Zubeldia, Aihen Muñoz, Barrenetxea (Carlos Fernández, min. 64), Zubimendi, Merino, Brais Méndez (Turrientes, min. 82), Kubo (Cho, min. 64) and Oyarzabal. See also Jean Simmons, versatile actress with the face of an angel Goals:

0-1: min. 7, Oyarzabal. 0-2: min. 27, Brais Méndez.

Referee:

Bartosz Frankowski (Poland). Yellow cards to Le Normand, Solet, Brais Méndez, Pavlovic, Salzburg coach Gerhard Struber, and Baidoo.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the Champions League, played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

La Real, who did not suffer too much in defense despite Salzburg’s fiery and offensive nature and knew when to attack and defend, even if in the end they closed in too much, also tried to exploit the counterattack in the second half, but lacked aim. With the game so clear in their favor and with the locals unable to reduce the gap, the Gipuzkoa team could allow themselves to dedicate themselves to defending, even at the risk of conceding a goal that would complicate such a solvent victory.