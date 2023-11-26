DirectChronicle

Zubeldia fighting for the ball with Sergio Ramos. Juan Herrero (EFE)

With its two most emblematic players, Sergio Ramos and Navas, sent off in the same action, Sevilla wanted to attack Anoeta, but it was an impossible mission, although the stands felt a certain fear due to the uncertainty of the result. Real Sociedad won, which was better in the first half, but got tangled in the second after En Nesyri tightened the result in an isolated action.

2 Remiro, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz, Hamari Traore (Elustondo, min. 84), Martín Zubimendi, Brais, Barrenetxea (Arsen Zakharyan, min. 67), Merino (Oyarzabal, min. 75), Sadiq (Beñat Turrientes, min. . 74) and Take Kubo (Mohamed Ali-Cho, min. 84) 1 Dmitrovic, Loic Bade (Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, min. 72), Jesús Navas, Adrià Pedrosa, Sergio Ramos, Fernando (Rafa Mir, min. 90), Lucas Ocampos (Federico Gattoni, min. 90), Lukebakio (Januzaj, min. 73), Boubakary Soumare (Óliver Torres, min. 45), Rakitic and En-Nesyri See also Tesla criticized for opening showroom in Xinjiang - ISTOÉ MONEY Goals 1-0 min. 3: Dmitrovic (pp). 2-0 min. 21: Sadiq. 2-1 min. 59: En-Nesyri. Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias Yellow cards Merino (min. 33), Hamari Traore (min. 78) and Sergio Ramos (min. 82) red cards Sergio Ramos (min. 87) and Jesús Navas (min. 88)

At the beginning, Sevilla played with the makings of a great team, poise and determination, or at least that was the first impression, but as soon as Real scratched, Diego Alonso’s situation collapsed, as if it were a theme park set, papier-mache instead of marble, which is what any team that appears in Anoeta needs to face a block of reinforced cement like the one Imanol has set up, but that moves with the lightness of a falcon that goes hunting.

That’s what Real Sociedad did as soon as they smelled blood, which was soon, after a foul on the side that Barrenetxea adjusted to the crossbar and touched Dmitrovic to get into the goal. And then Sadiq, who received in the central circle, with his back turned and turned around to create the play and the space for himself, to which neither the midfield nor the Sevilla defense came out. The Nigerian footballer, 449 days after his last goal, with a very serious injury in the middle, cleaned the squad of cobwebs to extend the local advantage and remove Sevilla’s disguise, naked again in front of the mirror.

Real continued in their line, making a rival complex that became smaller every time Merino or Zubimendi touched the ball. Kubo’s presence stood out almost as a token because the game was on the other side of the field, but the Japanese did not need to certify the realistic superiority, which began to diminish, as it sometimes does, with the start of the second half.

The blackout was substantiated by En Nesyri’s shot, which stumbled in Le Normand and confused Remiro. Real was then left without a compass, entrenched in their area, and the faith of Sevilla appeared, who pressed hard, right up until the Moroccan’s second shot that crashed into the crossbar. The scare woke up those at home, who woke up to close the lines. Then came the expulsions – that of Sergio Ramos, the thirtieth he received in official matches –, the fears of the stands and the impotence of Sevilla that did not make an impossible mission possible.

