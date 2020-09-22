Real Sociedad unveiled its new title sponsor on Sunday. He announced it just minutes before the game against Real Madrid, before which he already wore it on the front of his shirt for the first time. Signature for one season, with the option to extend it for three seasons. It is about the IQONIQ company, which was born to be the definitive platform for sports and entertainment content, where you can enjoy a deeper and more rewarding experience, getting closer to your idols and choosing which clubs to follow, with exclusive content, such as live chats with players, among others stuff.

It is an international level company that takes advantage of the Royal Society to enter Spain and LaLiga. He is based in Monaco, and arriving in Donostia after sponsoring French clubs such as Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco, and the English club Crystal Palace. Also as a curiosity also sponsors the Formula 1 McLaren team, and has an agreement with the European Handball Federation.

“We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Real Sociedad, the first LaLiga club, which is a strategic competition for us. We are committed to providing new and innovative solutions to foster and deepen the relationship with fans, and partnering with a leading club, focused on its fans, provides us with our first point of contact in Spain as we continue our global expansion. We are looking forward to working together with Real Sociedad to fulfill our common ambitions, giving the fans a more personal and rewarding experience ”, he says Kazim Atilla, CEO of IQONIQ. “We are proud of the agreement with IQONIQ. It positions us in the area of ​​digital content aimed at fans. This alliance helps us both. It also makes us grow internationally ”, adds Jokin Aperribay, president of the Royal Society.