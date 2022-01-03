Real Sociedad once again reaches the end of the first round of LaLiga with 30 points. A) Yes has occurred in all three seasons in which Imanol Alguacil has led the first team txuri-urdin since the beginning of a campaign. This data is significant, because the Donostiarras have reached the halfway point of the league season immersed in a slump in results that gave the feeling that it was taking them away from the best figures with the Oriotarra coach on his bench. But it has not been that way. The key to everything is that, despite being stagnant, their great start to the season allows them to stay alive in the fight for European places.

That is to say, the summary of everything is that Real is bad right now, but it is not so bad, judging by the results overall and by the comparison with other seasons with Imanol on the realistic bench. Because the San Sebastian team has reached the end of the first round of LaLiga with 30 points, which are exactly the same as they achieved last season, and ended up qualifying for the group stage of the Europa League for the second consecutive season. This means that hehe trajectory of the Real in general is enough to be optimistic.

Although it is true that has not won a league game since November 7, and that they are six days in a row without winning; It is also true that his start to the league was so spectacular that he led the standings for four days in a row, which are big words. This allows history to repeat itself with Imanol in recent years, when they have reached the figure of 30 points whenever the Oriotarra has led the first realistic team. Y with that score he has always managed to enter Europe at the end of the year. That is to say, that despite the evident losing streak, it reaches the half of the league with figures for qualification to travel again across the continent.

Curiously, this Real It traces so much the trajectory of a year ago that also at this point in the 2020-2021 was immersed in a bad dynamic of results, so the way out of this moment of doubt is already known in Zubieta. What’s more, the Real I would be closer to Champions League spots this season than last season on matchday 19. To three points this year for the six in January 2020. The difference compared to a year ago is in the scorer section, because now he scores less (21 for 29) and fits more (21 for 16), which means that Imanol does have work to recover the best version of his Real, which reaches the halfway point in the League, but judging by its historical results, it is not as bad as it may seem.