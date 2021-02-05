Gaizka Ayesa (Ansoain, Navarra, 04-02-21) will be Alex Remiro’s bodyguard for the next two months. The Navarrese goalkeeper will become the substitute for Cascante’s goal during the time that it will last Miguel Ángel Moyá’s injury, who will have to undergo surgery next Monday for his injury to the external meniscus of his right knee. After a somewhat sterile debate in recent days, the Royal Society has taken a step forward and has made a declaration of intent. In a quarry club like the txuri-urdin the third goalkeeper is understood to be a player from the subsidiary, and if the substitute goalkeeper is injured, he must be pulled before going to the transfer market to look for a punctual patch older than the starting goalkeeper.

La Real could sign a goalkeeper without a contract, who was free, to cover a possible eventuality in the form of a penalty or injury to Remiro, something that would give him more security in the caliber matches that await him in the coming months, such as the European tie against Manchester United or the Cup final against Athletic. But In the club they consider that using this assumption, without finding anything that really gives them guarantees or reliability, would be betraying the essence of the club, who tries to look at home first before going to the transfer market. And in this case, faced with this contingency, the work of the goalkeepers of the quarry must be trusted, especially if it is understood that they are moderately prepared, as they consider to be the case with Gaizka Ayesa, a Navarrese goalkeeper who arrived in Zubieta in 2013 from Gazte Berriak de Navarra, and with whom he has worked since then on his projection, understanding that his improvement is palpable. Real’s confidence in the Ansoain goalkeeper is such that he has taken the step of renewing his contract until 2024, when it ended in 2021. It is a very clear message.

He is still a very young goalkeeper, to be done and with whom Luis Llopis, the prestigious coach of the first team specialty, works daily. He measures 1.82 and his tranquility under the sticks and his reflections stand out. In Zubieta, everyone speaks well of him, and some even see him as potential to win the first team’s goal in the future, something that is bigger words. Your generation partner, Ander Barrenetxea, already installed in the professional team, came to his defense in the Zubieta press room. “I have spent many years with him, he is a great goalkeeper, in all categories he has shown it, the work pays off and he has reached the first team, and he is prepared for whatever comes, otherwise he would not be here”, the donostiarra has commented. The problem is that he has not yet made his debut in elite football, and has only played nine games with the subsidiary in Second B. The risk is evident, but the club’s commitment as well. They are going to play it with Ayesa, but crossing their fingers so that nothing happens to Alex Remiro at this time.