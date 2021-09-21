Alexander Isak will not be able to play for Real Sociedad again until after the league break on October 9-10. The Swedish striker suffers an “injury to the biceps muscle of the left thigh” that will force him to be out between two and three weeks. This means that, although he recovers within the best forecast, he would arrive very rightly at the match against Getafe on October 3 at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum. It is a sensitive loss, because he is the forward reference of Imanol’s team. The news comes on the day the Swedish attacker turns 22.

The San Sebastian club has made public this afternoon the medical part of Isak’s injury with the definitive diagnosis. “In the imaging tests carried out, an injury was observed in the biceps muscle of the left thigh. He has started to be treated with physical therapy. The return to their usual activities will be progressive, depending on the evolution of the symptoms ”, point out the doctors of the Real without specifying the degree of fiber breakage and therefore without clarifying the approximate time that the natural player may be off. of Solna. However, these types of injuries that affect the biceps femoris lead athletes to have a recovery time of around three weeks, and in the best of cases it does not fall below two weeks off.

Isak’s injury joins David Silva’s, who will also miss the four games that remain until the break in the competition for international commitments. The canary will also not be able to play until October 17, when Real resumes the League by hosting Mallorca at the Reale Arena. It would be good news if for that game both can be available for Imanol Alguacil.

It is the eighth injury at Real since this season began.. Today, realistic nursing is completed with Diego Rico, Guridi, Barrenetxea, Monreal and Carlos Fernández. Plus the case of Captain Illarramendi, who is kept in cotton so that he does not suffer any relapse. None of these footballers will be available to play in Granada this Thursday.