Unknown

First-class football returns to Martínez Valero 1959 days later (follow the game live on As.com). It has rained a lot since then. In all this time, Elche went down in the offices to Second, spent a year in the hell of Second B and Pacheta resurrected the project until taking it to First. All that in five years. Now, the city returns to enjoy its team in the highest category, although the Martínez Valero is closed for its people.

The project began with doubts because Pacheta had popular support, but all that is past. Now Elche’s concerns are different. He must adapt to Primera on the fast track, forget the two games he has postponed (Barça and Sevilla) and build a competitive squad. For now Elche is in diapers. The club has made seven signings and a good handful still to go. Even Almirón, the new coach, will see the crash from the stands for a license problem.

La Real, guest of honor in the return of Primera football to Elche, rubs his hands. If the San Sebastian team has something, it is experience and work. William Jose points to an eleven that will not present too many changes with respect to the one who stood up to Madrid. Sheriff is obsessed with regaining aggression. The technician does not trust a hair of this Elche in works and has hidden his letters during the week. A surprise is not ruled out in the eleven of the Real.

Almirón, aside from the old guard of promotion, will have to make use of the signings, even if they are newcomers. Cifu, Luismi (it became official yesterday) and Raúl Guti, the most expensive signing in the history of Elche, point to the starting team.