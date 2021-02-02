There was no last-minute surprise in Real Sociedad’s winter transfer market. Contrary to other years, the San Sebastian club has lived very calmly on the last day of this transfer window. The duties had already been done days ago with the change of cards that has starred in the front, Carlos Fernández arrived due to the departure of Willian José. Throughout this last day it has been speculated (and expected by many) that the realistic entity will sign by surprise a central that seems very necessary for this squad, but there really has been nothing of the kind. Yes, there have been calls and proposals from other clubs that have asked about some of their players who have less participated so far. Everything has been rejected in view of the fact that there was going to be no entry.

Thus, the Real closes this winter market with a single movement in its staff. To the umpteenth was the charm with Willian José, who is on loan to Wolverhampton until the end of the season with a purchase option in June. And instead he has managed to close the transfer property of Carlos Fernández in exchange for paying ten million euros to Sevilla, thus fulfilling the old wish of the realistic Football Director, Roberto Olabe. It is curious how this movement has ended up becoming the most important of this entire winter market, when the Real is not usually one of the animators of the transfer windows.

In the end, the arrival of Carlos Fernández and the departure of Willian José was the only thing that Real ended up doing. Why Although he has been watching throughout the month of January, nothing he has tried with the possible signing of the desired center-back has ended up fitting, so it has not been able to reinforce a position that was considered a priority. On the last day of the market there was speculation with a possible surprise, but there really was nothing. The fact that no center-back has arrived has been in part key so that, for example, Modibo Sagnan could not be transferred. The transfer of the French defender was the only thing that was considered on the last day, because the interest of the Second Logroñés came to the offices of the Royal, but the Royal had no choice but to reject that possibility. It has also been said no to the offer of cession of Sporting de Gijón by Jon Bautista, in which Real Valladolid has also been interested. Several Segunda clubs have also asked about Roberto López. And the San Sebastian club has also rejected Leganés’ offer for Martin Merquelanz to play on loan at Butarque until the end of this season.