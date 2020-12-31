I know you are thinking that nobody deserves to end a year badly. Of course not. We all deserve to end well, especially if we talk about a year like this horrible 2020. We all agree on that, right? But if we talk about purely sporting matters, I honestly think that Real Sociedad deserved to end this strange year by winning the Basque derby in San Mamés. By proposal, results and qualifying achievements. It simply seems to me that it would have been very unfair to end 2020 with a terrible streak of ten games in a row without winning. It was not a reflection of everything that Imanol Alguacil’s team had made us enjoy. But, of course, this is highly competitive football, and here the merits are won on the pitch. And that’s what Real did against Athletic: they deserve to reach 2021 with 29 points and third in the standings, which are big words. That is to put a good and fair epilogue to this cruel year, in the midst of so much depression and concern.

Within how difficult this 2020 has been for everyone, I feel that the Real Sociedad has been like a kind of vaccine for all those who are fans of txuri-urdin. With his brave proposal he has allowed us to smile a little, as if it were an oasis in the middle of the desert. And that, in addition, has been accompanied by qualification to play a Copa del Rey final three decades later. And a qualifying for the group stage of the agonizing Europa League, but very exciting and celebrated at the home of Atlético de Madrid. And it has also allowed us to dream of winning the League again. If we once were, why can’t it be repeated? It sounds like a utopia, but at least it has given us the feeling that it is possible. It was nice to get excited about something like this again, seeing him as the leader of the First Division for seven days. But make no mistake, the joy has not been complete. It is impossible that it will be if you, the fans, are missing. With the empty stands, nothing is the same. Arguably, any resemblance to what football is (and should be) is purely coincidental. I already know that it is for a force majeure reason, that the coronavirus does not deserve a tantrum for this; But my biggest wish is that the bug leaves us alone as soon as possible in 2021 and that this way you could fill the Reale Arena with life again. Only then will we fully enjoy all that this Real is giving us.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy the victory at San Mamés. As deserved as desired. That it has been a long time since we felt that feeling of winning, which is always so important. It was not the most brilliant triumph of those that Real has given us in this unforgettable 2020, but it was well working and fighting. A practical match, taking advantage of the opportunity you have, after a well-braided play and a rare shot from Portu. A victory that has nothing to do with what has been seen so far, when you crushed your rivals and then did not take advantage of it, failing countless times. And you tied or lost. Not this time. You have to learn to win like this too. You are not always going to win by shining. La Real knew how to suffer, knew how to come together and withdraw, canceling Athletic, which hardly even appeared; but also paste when the situation required. And win, supported by an immeasurable Jon Guridi, an innate bregador who paid his particular tribute to the sadly deceased this week Gaztelu, whom he remembered with his work in Bilbao. Three gold points for everything that comes. Although we want to win the derby in July, that of the postponed final of the Cup final. And in the middle of the victory, we must have a very special memory for Eusebio Sacristán, hospitalized for a severe blow to the head. Like it more or less, he left his mark on the Real. Much strength, Eusebio! You will soon win this match too. You deserve it.