La Real and Sevilla organized an end-of-year party in Anoeta to celebrate that both will be in the Champions League next season. One used the long path, point by point, to climb up to the noble zone; the other the fast track of the final of the Europa League, but in both cases it is worth the same, so in the picnic that unfolded on the green table, the inhibitions were absent and the tributes were lavished, from the beginning to the end. La Real made a corridor for Sevilla; the two teams formed the tunnel of honor for Del Cerro Grande, who was whistling his last league game, and in the denouement the emotion overflowed due to the withdrawal of Asier Illarramendi, the footballer with the perpetual smile, who also had a moment for some teardrop.

2 Remiro, Diego Rico, Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Jon Pacheco, Martín Zubimendi (Merino, min. 61), Illarramendi (Oyarzabal, min. 61), Barrenetxea (Ander Guevara, min. 61), Brais, Take Kubo (Mohamed Ali-Cho , min. 72) and Sörloth (Carlos Fernández, min. 75) See also A high-level meeting gives Moroccan-Spanish relations a new impetus 1 Dmitrovic, Montiel (Jesús Navas, min. 8), Loic Bade, Diego Hormigo, Gudelj (Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, min. 45), Pape Alassane Gueye, Papu Gómez (Jesús Corona, min. 68), Lamela, Manu Bueno, Óliver Torres and Rafael Mir goals 1-0 min. 27: Brais. 2-0 min. 73: Mohamed Ali Cho. 2-1 min. 76: Lick it. Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande Yellow cards Diego Hormigo (min. 41)

In between, soccer. The one that was expected from Real Sociedad, and the one that was considered amortized by Sevilla, who arrived in San Sebastián after nights of debauchery and tributes, and who was barely able to train after winning Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest. But what seemed like it could be a triumphant walk for Real, who came out plugged in and chained chances at the start, and who also saw how Mendilibar lost Montiel, the hero of penalties, due to a muscle injury before minute 10, ended It later turned into an exchange of blows. Despite everything, the people from San Sebastian took the lead, midway through the first half, in a quick action that Barrenetxea converted into a chance to score, after getting tangled earlier, when he left the ball behind to Brais, who beat Dmitrovic.

But Sevilla, who was waking up little by little, did not give their rival any more options. They took the European champions seriously, what they had ahead of them before the holidays; They did not relax because Mendilibar did not allow it, and at the beginning of the second half they scared them from the start with a shot from Oliver to the post, and later with a shot from distance from Bueno, which Remiro sent for a corner in a great stretch.

In the 61st minute, Illarramendi said goodbye to Real, and as a tribute, his teammates were activated. Sorloth could not win in his duel with Dmitrovic, but Cho could, who as soon as he entered the field, outlined himself to receive from the Norwegian and beat Sevilla’s goal. Nor did Sevilla give up with the difference, so Real had to defend their victory until the end, because Lamela closed the gap with fifteen minutes remaining. The game remained open until the end, although in that decisive stretch, the Sevillistas were already beginning to feel the festive excesses in their legs. Real won, Sevilla’s defeat did not feel good or bad, and the two teams retired to the locker room knowing that next season they will have the challenge of the Champions League ahead of them.

