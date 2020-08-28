It could not be: ‘La Purito Andorra 2020’ is canceled. This was communicated this Friday afternoon by the organization of the cyclotourist march due to the increase in infections by COVID-19 in recent weeks. In addition, the Ministry of Health of the Principality of Andorra recommended that the appointment be suspended.

La Purito closed its list of registrants several days ago, that despite the difficult situation the world is experiencing, it was going to have a great participation even without being that of other years: 1,200 enrolled in the longest distance, 500 in the intermediate and 100 in the shortest route. As in previous editions with such illustrious names as those of Carlos Sastre or Perico Delgado, this year I was going to attend as Former honored cyclist Markel Irizar, retired from the elite in 2019.

“From Andorra, I have to give you news that I would never have wanted. With shame, I tell you that this edition of La Purito 2020 cannot be done. We have had many restrictions due to COVID-19. We went from 3,000 participants to 1,800 and the new regulations tell us that it would have to be done, at most, with 500 people. It does not seem fair to me to select who does it and who does not, so we have decided to cancel it “, Joaquim ‘Purito’ Rodríguez explained in a video published by the organization of the march. It’s time to wait for 2021.