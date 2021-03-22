It opened in 1887. Since 1925 it has been operating in Alsina 416, in the heart of the Old Town. The Puerto Rico It is another of the victims of the pandemic, the quarantine and all the consequences that the coronavirus is causing in economic activity in general, and in the central area of ​​the City in particular.

With activity reduced to a minimum by the home office, the remarkable bar that had 70 tables and capacity for 180 diners he had run out of customers And, although the blind was drawn down forever on December 31, the news spread now.

Maybe because he used to close all of January for holidays. Also because the downtown area of ​​the City continues without the usual traffic of clerks and employees of public agencies. Specifically, the bar that the same family had run for 30 years went down the blind. And it seems like it will be forever.

Since 2012, the one in charge from Monday to Monday was Esther. Her husband, Manuel, had died in 2012, the same year that Miguel had retired, who was in charge of roasting the coffee right there. The tradition and the variety of flavors continued, but the beans were already roasted.

With no clientele in the heart of the Historic Quarter, the owners of the remarkable bar La Puerto Rico decided to lower the blinds. Photo: Federico Imas

Former employees and clients tell that Esther struggled to hold him even when the line of people waiting for him to open to take away was no longer seen a coffee with some pastry.

That due to the quarantine and the lack of tourists they stopped opening, first, on weekends. And then since they worked at 20 percent of what they used to, from Monday to Friday they closed at 16, because although almost no people entered throughout the day, after that time the Old Town turned into a desert.

In Puerto Rico 14 people worked. While the ATP existed, the government’s help helped the owner to support them. Then it reduced the staff to 7. They claim that they reduced expenses, payments and everything they could to survive. But it was not enough to meet the expenses generated by such a large premises.

The remarkable bar La Puerto Rico in 2019. It was famous for its roasted coffee and pastries. Photo: Maxi Failla

“Until the public administration returns to that area there are no customers,” repeats one of the sources who spoke with Clarion.

Before the pandemic, Puerto Rico I already had take way. It was common to see office workers and employees in the area go directly to the counter to take a coffee with a cremone, a croissant or some other delicacy from the local pastry shop. But that was not enough either because directly there were no people to order and take away.

The prestige of Puerto Rico also had to do with the Sweet bread end of the year, the roscas de Reyes and the cremonas.

In its history of more than one hundred years, its tables had visitors with illustrious names such as Jorge Luis Borges, Enrique Cadícamo. and Niní Marshall, among others. And it was even the setting for the movie “Las cosas del loving”, directed by Jaime Chávarri.

SC