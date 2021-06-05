The winning combination of the Lottery draw Primitive held today Thursday, June 3, 2021 is as follows: 1, 2, 9, 19, 30 and 49. Regarding the complementary, the number 16 has been the winner and the refund is for the number 8. The Joker has matched the number 5709831. The collection of the draw amounted to 12,404,789 euros. From THE TRUTH you can check the results of this draw and the rest organized by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

In today’s La Primitiva draw there are no winning tickets of the special category (6 hits + refund), so with the generated jackpot that will be put into play in the next La Primitiva draw, a single first category winner with category special could win 10 million euros. First category (6 hits) there is a successful ticket that has been validated at the Receiving Office No. 4,285 in Alicante, located in the Venice Shopping Center. Avda. Costa Blanca, 21 L-9. In the second category (5 hits + complementary) there is a successful ticket that has been validated in the lottery administration No. 4 of Majadahonda (Madrid), located in the Centro Oeste Shopping Center. Local 10 – Las Moreras, 2.

La Primitiva Awards



La Primitiva has 6 award categories. The biggest prize corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have all six different numbers. The next link is obtained if you have guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary one. The third category refers to whether you get the five numbers but without the complementary one. The next two correspond to having 3 or 4 hits. Finally, this category is closed with the refund of a figure with which the invested money will be returned to you.

Joker



If one more euro is invested, it is played with a random 7-digit number, assigned to the receipt of your play. This additional drawing has seven categories of fixed prizes, which are not dependent on the collection. In this way, if the extraction order matches, you can earn up to one million euros.

How do you play La Primitiva?



In order to play the primitive you must first decide if you are going to play through the single or multiple way. If the option is the simple one, you can participate from with a bet until reaching the maximum that is eight and where you must choose between the numbers from 1 to 49. Through the Loterías y Apuestas del Estado website you can do it online by marking the boxes for both the combination and the refund. Each of the chosen numbers costs one euro. However with the multiple choice there is no maximum, you can mark more than six.

PREVIOUS DRAWS OF THE NATIONAL LOTTERY

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our play has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery points of sale. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

As for the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money. It can be claimed from the day after until three months have elapsed.

Note: THE TRUTH is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Primitiva offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.