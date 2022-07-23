THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, July 23, 2022, 10:38 p.m.



The winning combination of the drawing of the

primitive lottery held today Saturday July 23, 2022 is as follows: 01 13 25 34 44 47. As for the

complementarythe number

40 has been the winner and the

refund is for the number

. The

joker has corresponded to the number 9 527 929. From THE TRUTH you can consult all

the results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

Primitive Awards



La Primitiva has 5 prize categories. The biggest prize corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have all six different numbers. The next link is achieved if you have guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary number. The third category refers to if you get all five numbers but without the complementary number. The next two correspond to having 4 or 3 hits, respectively. Finally, this category is closed with the reimbursement of a figure that supposes the reimbursement of the purchase.

In today’s draw for La Primitiva there are no winning tickets in the Special Category (6 hits + Reimbursement), nor in the First Category (6 hits), therefore, the fund allocated to both Categories will be offered as a jackpot in the next draw for La Primitiva, where a single winner of the First Category with a Special Category could win 2,800,000.00 euros. Second Category (5 hits + Complementary) there is a correct ticket.

joker



If you invest one more euro, you play with a random 7-digit number, assigned to the receipt of your play. This bonus draw features seven prize categories. These are the Joker’s award categories:

– 1st Category (if you get all the numbers right)

– 2nd Category (6 first or last figures)

– 3rd Category (5 first or last figures)

– 4th Category (4 first or last digits)

– 5th Category (3 first or last figures)

– 6th Category (2 first or last digits)

– 7th Category (first or last figure)

How do you play Primitive?



For

play primitive You must first decide if you are going to play through the single or multiple way. If the option is the simple one, you participate with a bet until you reach the maximum, which is eight, and where you must choose between the numbers 1 to 49. Through the State Lotteries and Bets website, you can do so online by marking the boxes for both the combination and the refund. Each of the chosen numbers costs one euro. However with multiple choice there is no maximum, more than six can be marked.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our play has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

As for the collection, keep in mind that there is a deadline to get the money. It can be claimed from the day after until three months have elapsed.

