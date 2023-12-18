Monday, December 18, 2023, 9:47 p.m.



The winning combination of the draw Primitive Lottery celebrated this Monday, December 18, 2023 is the following: 1, 9, 32, 40, 45 and 46. Regarding the complementarythe number 5 has been the winner and the refund is for the number 2. He joker has corresponded to the number 0402858. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Betting and ONCE.

La Primitiva Awards



La Primitiva has 5 award categories. The largest prize corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have all six different numbers. The next link is obtained if you have guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary one. The third category refers to if you get the five numbers but without the complementary one. The next two correspond to having 4 or 3 correct answers respectively. Finally, this category is closed with the refund of an amount that represents the reimbursement of the purchase.

joker



If you invest one more euro, you play with a 7-digit number at random, assigned to the receipt of your play. This additional drawing has seven prize categories. These are the Joker award categories:

– 1st Category (if you get all the figures right)

– 2nd Category (6 first or last figures)

– 3rd Category (first or last 5 digits)

– 4th Category (first or last 4 digits)

– 5th Category (first or last 3 digits)

– 6th Category (2 first or last figures)

– 7th Category (first or last number)

How do you play Primitiva?



For play Primitive You must first decide if you are going to play through the single or multiple way. If the option is simple, you participate with one bet until you reach the maximum of eight and where you must choose between the numbers from 1 to 49. Through the State Lotteries and Betting website you can do it online by marking the boxes for both the combination and the refund. Each of the chosen numbers costs one euro. However, with multiple choice there is no maximum, you can mark more than six.

Previous draws of the primitive



How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our move has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

Regarding collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to obtain the money, which is three months from the day after.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today's Primitiva offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.