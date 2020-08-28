Spanish women’s football is still in the air. The First Iberdrola does not have, when it is almost September, neither a start date, nor a calendar nor a clear protocol to give security to the players against the coronavirus, which makes it the only one of the major European leagues that is still in the air. The players have already sent a statement through AFE, but the protocols for its initiation have to be agreed between the CSD and the Autonomous Communities for a national competition. As it is not a professional league, it has to adapt to the instructions of said organizations that still do not issue a clear and acceptable protocol for these leagues for their start.

The RFEF had dated the start of the competition for September 5. With a much longer league with 18 teams after an atypical season in which relegation was forgiven but promotions were made, the RFEF cannot delay the league start much longer to be able to complete the season with a double return. There are other options on the table, but for now the clubs do not want to even contemplate. To this must be added the FIFA dates for qualifying for the National Team Eurocup, the Queen’s Cup last season and this year, and the Spanish Super Cup. Many games and less and less time for them to be played. What they are clear about is that June 30 the season has to be terminated, but without clear protocols yet and with the time that still has to be given to be able to adapt to the new normal. (PCR, travel, stadiums …) makes the start increasingly delayed. The clubs want to start as soon as possible, by mid-September at the latest, but circumstances may mean that it does not start until mid-October, all this if the pandemic does not get out of control again and mobility is restricted again.

In Europe, they all have a start date

Spain is the only country in the major European leagues that does not have a start date or calendar. The rest have everything already organized so that women’s football returns to normal, within the measures that are needed to guarantee safety. In fact, Italian Serie A started last week, as did Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, which are also already in play and this weekend it will be the turn of Belgium. Next week is when most of them get going: Holland, England, Germany and France. Spain, meanwhile, is still in the air …