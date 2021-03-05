The Primera Iberdrola recovers. COVID-19 has hit the calendar of the highest category of women’s football with force causing numerous postponements, either by positives or by close contact with people who had tested positive.

While the protocol is still under debate, with modifications proposed by the ACFF and protests by the players including last January, the coronavirus has given a break to the competition, allowing the postponed matches that had been scheduled in recent dates to recover.

Of course, on matchday 20, Espanyol-Granadilla could not be held for this reason. So far, there have been no postponements for the 21st and the teams have been able to take advantage of the stoppage in the calendar to recover games.

Thus, there are currently 11 of the 18 teams that make up the Primera Iberdrola that have played all 20 games. Meanwhile, the other seven have pending clashes: Sporting Huelva, Espanyol, Athletic, Real Sociedad, Granadilla, Madrid CFF and Barcelona. The azulgrana team, with three postponed games, is still the most affected in this regard.