‘As bestas’, ‘Modelo 77’, ‘Alcarrás’ or ‘Cinco lobitos’ are some of the favorite films at the 27th edition of the Goya Awards, which this year will be held on February 11 in Seville. Among the novelties is the number of candidates nominated for each award, which this time adds up to 5 instead of the usual 4 films. But it is also that for the first time the interaction of the public with the first ‘Porra de los Goya’ is incorporated.

It is an interactive game in which all lovers of Spanish cinema can try to guess who will be the 28 winners this year in each category of the Goya Awards 2023. You can participate for free and from any electronic device to make the predictions , as long as the person is of legal age. Voting will remain active until the moment the winners in each of the categories are revealed live.

To access the game, you can access the website laporradelosgoya.com or by scanning the QR code that is available on the website and social networks of the Goya Film Academy and Awards. Once there, you will have to start a session with a Google or Facebook account and let your intuition play, which will have to decide, among all the films nominated for the Goya Awards, which one will receive the jury’s vote.

The person who has the highest number of correct answers among all the players will receive an invitation, along with a companion, to attend the gala for the 38th edition of the awards, which will be held in the first months of 2024 and where they will be able to rub shoulders with the most outstanding actors of the Spanish scene of the moment. The lucky ones will have, in addition to the entrance to the gala, the trip and accommodation included in the prize.

The next ten people who have the most correct answers in the interactive game will be awarded a year of Spanish cinema. Thus, they will be able to go to the cinema during the year 2023 for free to see a total of ten different films, also with the entrance of a companion. In the event of a tie in the number of correct answers, the lucky winners will be decided by means of a draw before a notary to deliver the invitation to the Goya Awards and the movie ticket bonus.