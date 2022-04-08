The president of La Deportiva, José Fernández Nieto, inaugurated this Friday the Ponferradina Centenary exhibition that can be visited until next September at the Ponferrada Railway Museum with free admission. The president was accompanied at the inauguration by the mayor of Ponferrada, Olegario Ramón, the president of the Bierzo County Council, Gerardo Álvarez Courel, and the Sports representative of the León Provincial Council, Susana Folla.

The sample collects some of the most significant objects and documents of these one hundred years of Ponferradina historyamong which is the founding act of the club, recently restored for the occasion, as well as balls, shirts, boots or gloves from different eras. The players who have been internationals belonging to the Deportiva, such as Kepa or Amir, also have their special section with the shirts of their national teams.

The tour begins with a series of panels where, through photographs and videos is narrateddecade by decade, the history of the club, to give way to another area where the three stadiums where it has played (Santa Marta, Fuentesnuevas and El Toralín) and the presidents who have led the club during the last century are remembered.

Subsequently, there is a review of the promotions of the Sports to Second B and Second, and the main trophies of the club are shown, with a prominent place for the three Second Division B championships and the Teresa Herrera won last summer in A Coruña. The players occupy the last part of the exhibition together with a video room where the documentary that was shot on the occasion of the Copa del Rey tie against Real Madrid is projected.

José Fernández Nieto thanked the collaboration of all those people who have donated material for the exhibition, which he defined as “a tribute to all the people who have collaborated with the club over these hundred years”. For his part, the mayor of Ponferrada pointed to the Deportiva as “intangible heritage of the city, which acts as a dynamic element and also creates a feeling of love for the land and joint struggle”. It must be remembered that the squad was in Rome a few weeks ago, where they were received by Pope Francis.