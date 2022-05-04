La Ponferradina has linked three consecutive victories that has put them back in the race to reach a promotion position after losing it by accumulating three consecutive defeats and coinciding this series of three games with the full (18 of 18) that Oviedo has achieved. The victory against Cartagena (4-2) allows him to still dream of one of the first six places which is going to be played in the two upcoming regional derbies against Burgos, in El Toralín, and in Zorrilla, against Real Valladolid.

Beyond the points classification, Ponferradina leads two statistics in the season. It is the Second team that more direct reds has seeneight, and the one most goals he has scored on the goal line: seven. As for the expulsions, Pascanu has seen two, like Espiau, while Naranjo, Saverio and Cristian saw one, as well as Copete, who saw a second for a double yellow card.

As for the balls saved “in extremis” it is striking thatThe bercianos have taken seven balls on the goal line, ahead of Fuenlabrada, with five, and Almería, with three. In this sense, the good work of Amir clearing the opposing shots is complemented by the work of his teammates, especially the center backs, who help prevent the number of goals against, 48, from being more.